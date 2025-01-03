Dubai Court orders auction of medical equipment to settle debts

A court in Dubai has ordered the auction of medical equipment at a healthcare facility to settle outstanding debts owed to creditors and unpaid staff, including doctors and nurses. The auction, scheduled for Tuesday (January 7), will be conducted by Emirates Auction at its Ras Al Khor location at 5pm, court documents show. Buyers can also participate online through the company’s website.

The court-mandated seizure follows a site inspection conducted in March 2024 by a court-appointed executor, who listed all medical equipment and furniture at the facility. Among the confiscated items are X-ray machines, automated analysers, bronchoscopy equipment, and a catheterisation cardiac system valued at Dh1.7 million. Patient beds, infusion pumps, and blood pressure monitors are also included. The total value of the seized items is estimated at over Dh22 million.

Khaleej Times reported last November that the court ordered the seizure after the facility failed to pay its debts to creditors and staff. Many employees went months without salaries before the court approved the confiscation of assets to recover unpaid dues

The decision has brought mixed reactions from former employees. "For too long, we were left without answers," said a former physician. "This decision provides some closure, even if it comes at the cost of a workplace we once believed in." A nurse called the situation bittersweet: "It's hard to see the place we worked in being dismantled, but at least we may finally receive the compensation we've been waiting for." Those who wish to object to the auction must submit their objections with supporting documents at least three days before the auction date, according to Dubai Courts.