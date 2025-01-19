Dubai court acquits man caught with cannabis products at airport over constitutional rights

A man caught with cannabis-laced products has been acquitted, with the court emphasising the UAE Constitution's presumption of innocence and a first-offence exemption under the country’s anti-narcotics law.

The Syrian national was apprehended on March 3, 2024 at Dubai International Airport terminal 3 after customs officers flagged his luggage during routine X-ray screening.

Upon inspection, officials discovered several e-cigarettes and filters containing cannabis oil, a substance listed as a controlled narcotic under UAE law.

He was taken into custody but released on bail on the same day.

Subsequent testing of the man’s urine confirmed traces of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive component in cannabis following which he was detained on April 5.

Prosecutors referred him to Dubai’s Criminal Court on charges of possessing and using cannabis.

The court determined that the seized products fell under Article 96(1) of Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021, which provides legal exemptions for individuals found with narcotics in food, drinks, or similar products at authorised entry points and it is their first offence.

During the trial, the man claimed he had purchased the e-cigarettes legally in Athens without knowledge of their chemical composition, intending them solely for personal use.