Dubai citizen wins one-bedroom apartment in home festival mega draw

The winner was shopping when he won the grand prize, and encouraged others to join, saying 'you too could walk away with something extraordinary'
Photo: Supplied
Dubai-based citizen Mohammad Burqaiba won a new one-bedroom apartment from Damac Properties as part of the Dubai Home Festival (DHF) Mega Draw.
Burqaiba was shopping during the sixth season organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with Dubai Islamic Bank and VISA.
The apartment winner said: “Winning this incredible prize is truly life-changing. It’s a blessing that has opened up so many opportunities."
I encourage everyone to not miss out on the city’s exciting shopping experiences, because you too could walk away with something extraordinary,” he added.
"DHF 2024 has been a resounding success in bringing the ultimate home shopping experience to everyone in the city, including unforgettable opportunities to win extraordinary prizes," said Mohamed Feras, Associate Vice President, Retail & Strategic Alliances at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.
“Concluding this year’s Dubai Home Festival, we are delighted to congratulate the DIB Visa Mega Draw winner who walked away with an incredible prize of a brand new one-bedroom apartment. It was an absolute privilege to be part of this initiative which provided a truly life-changing opportunity for our customers," Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at Dubai Islamic Bank, said.
“We are delighted to have had the opportunity to deliver a truly rewarding experience for the winner of the Dubai Home Festival DIB Visa Mega Draw. Congratulations to our lucky winner and we look forward to more collaborations with our partners in creating special memories for Visa cardholders.” Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP and Country Manager for UAE, said.
