Dubai: Choir singing Christmas carols for 50 years celebrates milestone with festive performance

It was in 1975 when the CSI Parish (Malayalam) in Dubai formed its choir with just 12 members and held their first Christmas service that same year. Earlier this month, the choir marked its 50th anniversary with a special celebration at the Holy Trinity Church in Oud Metha, where over 170 people joined together to sing Christmas carols.

"It was truly a momentous occasion for us,” said Rev. Raju Jacob, the vicar of the parish. “We have been continuing this tradition for 50 years and all our singers pour their hearts and souls into it. Over 600 people attended the service including J.E. Mathew, who was the first choir master in 1975.”

The choir, which now includes 115 members, along with a junior choir of 55 young voices, captivated the audience with a selection of beloved carols, such as 'Away in a Manger', 'O Holy Night,' and concluded with the timeless 'Silent Night.'. A group of former choir members also joined in the performance.

One of those who attended the event was Mathew Varghese, one of the original 12 choir members. He recalled the first Christmas carol service held on December 17, 1975, at the Women's Society Hall in Deira. It was one of the first such events in the emirate. “Back then, communication was limited,” he said. “But despite that, over 100 people attended. (We) remember feeling a sense of accomplishment."

He also shared that how the group dedicated several months to preparing for that first carol service. “We practised for over six months, one of the church members opened his home for us,” he said. “Over the last 50 years, I have seen this country grow along with our church and today, there is no lack of Christmas decorations or goodies. To witness the journey of a small choir, that we started out of passion, over 50 years has been a truly wonderful experience.”

The 12-member choir that sang at the Christmas carol service on December 17, 1975

Long hours of practice

Rev. Raju emphasised the dedication of the choir members, who practice for hours each week to perfect their performances. “Every Sunday, they arrive at 10am or even earlier to rehearse for the 11am service, under the capable leadership of Juby Abraham and Jino Joy,” he said. “Sometimes, they stay back and practice for more hours to ensure they perform their best.”

He further explained how carols are divided according to seasons. “The church calendar starts on Dec 1, which is the advent season,” he said. “In February, the lent season begins. Those songs are different and talk about the passion of Christ. That season ends with Easter. We also observe various days during which different organizations of the church take centre stage.”

Charity activities According to Rev. Raju, charity activities are an integral part of the church's work and this year, youngsters spearheaded an initiative to spread holiday cheer by distributing Christmas gifts to the lesser fortunate. "The young members distributed 130 shoeboxes to all the families in the church and asked them to fill it with Christmas goodies," he said. "Each family in the church was paired with someone in a community in Andhra, and they were asked to shop for gifts for them. Earlier this month, three of our young members — Saji, Jithin, Abin — travelled all the way to the village, stayed there for a day, and personally distributed these gifts. These are the kind of values that we hope to pass on to the next generation." He added that the group was now working hard to try and find a space of their own. "For all these years, we have been operating out of other churches and halls," he said. "Now, we are trying to build a church of our own and I am confident we will be able to achieve it."