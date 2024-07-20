E-Paper

Dubai: Check-in suspended after minor fire breaks out at Terminal 2

The fire was 'immediately brought under control by the airport fire services', it said in the statement

Web Desk
Published: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 10:26 PM

Last updated: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 10:32 PM

Dubai Airports announced that check-ins have been temporarily suspended on Saturday night, July 20 after a minor fire broke out.

The fire was "immediately brought under control by the airport fire services", it said in the statement.


"We regret the inconvenience and are currently working with service partners to resolve the situation," it added.

