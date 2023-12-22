UAE

Dubai: Car crashes into store, no injuries reported

Police said that the accident occurred after the driver pressed the gas pedal instead of applying the brakes

Photo: Dubai Police
Photo: Dubai Police

Published: Fri 22 Dec 2023, 10:18 PM

Last updated: Fri 22 Dec 2023, 10:38 PM

A speeding vehicle crashed into a commercial store in Dubai, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Al Wasl Road and the authority said no one was injured in the incident.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Police said that the accident occurred after the driver of the vehicle pressed the gas pedal instead of applying the brakes. The vehicle crashed into the door before coming to a halt, the authority said.

