Dubai cancels all traffic violation fines incurred during unstable weather on April 16

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, made the announcement on Wednesday

by

Web Desk
Published: Wed 24 Apr 2024, 7:58 PM

Last updated: Wed 24 Apr 2024, 8:00 PM

All fines for traffic violations committed by motorists during the recent record rains, on April 16, will be waived in Dubai, police announced.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, made the announcement on Wednesday.


More to follow...

