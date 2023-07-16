Dubai: Can you renew your driving licence while on a visit visa?

The total assets have increased from Dh77.7 million to more than Dh2.23 billion
Question: I was a Dubai resident for many years and I had a driving license also. Now, I am in Dubai again after a long time on a visit visa and my driving licence has expired. Can I renew my driving licence while I am on a visitor visa?
Answer: Pursuant to your queries, it is assumed that your UAE driving license has been issued by Dubai Roads and Transport Authority while you were a resident of UAE.
An expatriate individual who is more than the age of 21 should be a resident of the UAE to renew the expired UAE driving license.
Moreover, while applying to renew the UAE driving license one must submit his or her original valid UAE resident identity card, eye test by an institution approved by the local authority and relevant renewal fees of RTA.
Further, if an individual’s UAE driving license is not renewed for more than ten years, then he or she may have to undergo an evaluation test for which he or she needs open a training file, pay relevant application fees, handbook manual fees, and relevant RTA test fees, the penalty for not renewing the driving license on a timely basis, renewal fees and knowledge and innovation fees to the RTA to renew his or her expired UAE driving license.
For further clarifications on this matter, you may contact the RTA.
Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.
ALSO READ:
The total assets have increased from Dh77.7 million to more than Dh2.23 billion
You can participate in the promotion only if you have a local phone number, Emirates ID and are an Adnoc Rewards member
The journey spanned almost 34.5km, during which the Dubai royal traversed several peaks, passing by gushing rivers and flowing waterfalls
One of Dubai Municipality’s key projects, Bloom Market aims to provide access to fresh products directly from the source
Sheikh Mohamed accompanied Fumio Kishida to inspect the guard of honour and witness the national anthems of both countries
The actor accompanied by her husband visited Dubai Ice Rink among other tourist hotspots
The initiative aims at encouraging young individuals to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle
13-member group, aged between 9 and 37, will compete at the World Championship of Performing Arts