Dubai businessman donates Dh11.3 million to help needy cover cost of 4,000 dialysis sessions

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor. Photo: File

Dubai businessman and philanthropist Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor has made a donation of Dh11.3 million to Al Jalila Foundation, the giving arm of Dubai Health.

The donation will help cover the annual cost of 4,000 dialysis sessions for needy patients residing in the UAE, the Foundation said on Thursday. The donation will also be used in the renovation of the nephrology unit at Dubai Hospital.

The renovated nephrology unit will be named after the late Mohammed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in honour of his legacy of philanthropy and community service. The contribution for the unit comes from Al Suwaidi’s estate, which is managed by Al Habtoor in keeping with Al Suwaidi’s will.

Speaking about the initiative, Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Founder and Chairman of Al Habtoor Group, said: “Supporting Al Jalila Foundation reflects our steadfast commitment to advancing healthcare and easing the burdens of kidney patients. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Jalila foundation for their tireless efforts in serving those in need, and I look forward to continuing this impactful partnership.”

He further said it was an honour that the renovated nephrology unit will bear the name of the late Mohammed Khalifa Al Suwaidi

"Business leaders have a critical role in supporting healthcare systems and driving sustainable development in our society. Investing in healthcare is an investment in a healthier, more prosperous future."

Dr. Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health, appreciated the "generous contribution" from Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, one of the nation’s most prominent philanthropic leaders.