Dubai boosts efforts to curb spread of mosquitoes across parks, markets, other areas

With a recent increase in mosquito sightings across the UAE, especially after the historic rains on April 16, the country announced its growing efforts in controlling and reducing pest infestation on Saturday.
In Dubai, the municipality has intensified its efforts in doing the same by incorporating chemical control methods, as well as spreading awareness among residents on curbing the surge in mosquitoes.
Areas like parks, markets, drainage areas, water bodies and all residential, commercial, and industrial areas have been the main focus for the authority's teams among numerous other locations as they work around the clock to control the spread.
As per the authority, the objective is to fortify the public health system, ensure proactive community protection and maintain a sanitary environment free from disease-transmitting pests. The initiatives include spreading of approved chemical, physical, and biological control methods.
Adel Al Karrani, Director of the Public Health Services Department in Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality has successfully carried out extensive disinfection and sterilization operations after the rainstorm during the end of April. Focused on 102 water collection sites and over 75,000 drainage outlets, these campaigns seek to control the breeding of mosquito larvae."
"Bacterial capsules are being used for larval control, alongside spray and smoke pesticides for adult mosquitoes. Furthermore, mosquito traps have been strategically placed, along with the application of 511 litres of liquid pesticides and 391 kilograms of solid pesticides,” he added.
Additionally, to ensure the safety of residents as well as the environment, eco-friendly pesticides have been used, which are applied in accordance to carefully designed action plans and control strategies.
The Dubai Municipality has issued guidelines to other approved and licensed contracting companies, outlining the necessary procedures for implementing the pest control measures to be carried out.
Besides regular field inspection at construction sites, the authority has implemented strategic plans in partnership with relevant government entities.
The municipality constantly monitors real-time demands and capabilities, leveraging dedicated personnel, expertise, and specialised skills. This is to effectively limit the spread of insects and enhance control strategies, further ensuring the health and safety of all individuals.
Taking to their social media platforms, the authority has been helping out residents combat the same in their day-to-day life by sharing information about preventive measures. Here is what people can do:
