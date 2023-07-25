Dubai: Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar gears up for his first arena concert

The actor, singer and director will be taking centre stage at the prestigious Coca-Cola Arena with his band

Come September and music lovers in Dubai are in for a treat. The emirates will play host to big names from the Indian musical scene for an enchanting Bollywood concert experience. Dubai’s leading lifestyle management company Blu Blood is bringing two incredible concerts within a few days of each other.

On September 1, Farhan Akhtar will be taking centre stage at the prestigious Coca-Cola Arena with his band. Farhan Akhtar has several hit songs and films to his credit, having proved his mettle as an actor, singer and director, over the years.

His directorial credits include Dil Chahta Hai, Don and Lakshya, while he has acted in films such as Rock On! Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. His musical repertoire includes soulful tracks as well as rock numbers.

About the concert, Farhan Akhtar told news agency IANS, “This is my first show at the Coca-Cola Arena and I am thrilled about it. The vibe in Dubai is simply unique and unlike anything else, I have experienced. Performing in this stunning city has to be one of my highlights this year. I can't wait to watch how Dubai embraces me and my music to bridge, connect, and unify at my forthcoming concert.”

On September 9, another concert will be held at The Agenda featuring the top four finalists from the singing reality show Indian Idol Season 13. Dubbed The Fantastic 4, the singers are Rishi Singh, the winner of the season, alongside the finalists — Debosmita, Bidipta, and Chirag.

“We can't wait to experience performing for the Dubai audience. We are very excited to perform there and be able to continue entertaining our fans. Hope we can make it a magical experience for all the music lovers through our performance and keep the spirits high,” the performers said in a collective statement.

Needless to say, both concerts will have the performers belting out some of Bollywood’s most popular hits.

