Dubai Basketball announces Coca-Cola Arena as its official home venue

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 5:43 PM

Newly established sports franchise team, Dubai Basketball, announced an exclusive partnership with Coca-Cola Arena, as part of which the Arena will be the home venue of the team.

Under the milestone agreement, Dubai's first sports franchise team will be the official anchor tenant of the Coca-Cola Arena. The agreement paves the way for the introduction of international professional basketball in Dubai.

Envisioned by its Chairman and Owner Abdulla Saeed Al Naboodah, Dubai Basketball aims to break into the EuroLeague, one of the top echelons of the sport. The team's initial foray will be in the 16-team ABA (Adriatic) League, which will set in motion a series of events that will bring European stars to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Salem bin Dasmal, President of Dubai Basketball, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership. He said, "Securing the Coca-Cola Arena as our official home venue underscores our dedication to elevating the sport of basketball in Dubai. As a beacon of entertainment and sports excellence, the 15,000 capacity Coca-Cola Arena aligns with Dubai Basketball's commitment to delivering world-class experiences to fans across the region. This partnership allows us to create unforgettable experiences for our fans and showcase the best global basketball talent in a world-class facility."

While the Dubai club will be playing their ABA League matches away in Europe, the emirate will see top-class action during the home legs. All the 15 teams in the league will come to Dubai, allowing fans to watch some of the continent's prominent names in action at the Coca-Cola Arena during the nine-month season.

Dubai Basketball will face some of Europe's top clubs like Partizan and KK Crvena Zvezda, who defeated Partizan in the final to clinch the coveted title last month.

The first games of the ABA League are set to start in September 2024. A full schedule of games will be announced later this month on www.coca-cola-arena.com, with more information on the team, tickets and official Dubai Basketball merchandise.

Mark Jan Kar, General Manager of Coca-Cola Arena, said, "The opportunity to build the ultimate home court for our players, our fans, and our incredible city is an absolute honour. Coca-Cola Arena's integration with Dubai Basketball will change the game and Dubai's sport culture in every sense."

The partnership between Dubai Basketball and Coca-Cola Arena highlights a commitment to making significant advancements in enhancing Dubai's basketball landscape, fostering community engagement and promoting a sports culture across the Middle East.

By playing in the 2024-25 season of the ABA League, Dubai Basketball plans to get a toehold in the EuroLeague, apart from helping build an identity for an enduring fan connection. Other activities include organising the EuroLeague SuperCup and Sports Business Summit, which will help it elevate its international presence.

In subsequent years, Dubai Basketball will attempt to raise its competitive position. This is expected to boost game attendance and provide wider reach. It will be followed by a transformative phase, which includes striving for a top-10 qualification in the EuroLeague.