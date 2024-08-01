Dubai-based mountaineer helps recover body of dead climber from 8,200-metre high peak

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM

Dubai-based mountaineer Naila Kiani made history on Wednesday when she led a team of eight mountaineers to recover the body of Muhammad Hassan Shigri from an 8,200-metre K2 peak.

It was the highest-ever recovery made on the world’s second-highest mountain, taking the team three days from bottleneck to base camp to retrieve the body.

Hassan’s death last year hit headlines around the world due to ethical standards as some reports indicated that despite his critical condition, climbers bypassed him without offering assistance. The reports added that the young mountaineer also lacked experience and equipment in the expedition.

Muhammad Hassan Shigri

The team dug out the body from the bottleneck out of snow on Monday and reached advanced base camp (ABC) on Wednesday at approximately 6.30pm local time.

Kiani said she was approached by Hassan's family for assistance while she embarked on the K2 clean-up project on humanitarian grounds, which was launched with the support of UAE’s Mashreq Bank.

“Despite requesting the no objection certificate only one week before the summit push, the team was assembled quickly to take advantage of the weather window, making this a last-minute, yet critical operation. This mission wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of the high-altitude climbers, the logistical support from Imran Ali, and the support of Shigar’s deputy commissioner, Wali Ullah Fallahi,” said Kiani.

In May 2024, the Dubai resident scaled Makalu, the world’s fifth-highest peak at 8,485 metres. The remarkable accomplishment made her the first Pakistani woman to conquer 11 of the world’s 14 highest mountains – all 8,000-plus metres in height.

Naila Kiani

This was the first-ever rescue mission of its kind on K2 from such a high altitude and it happened to fall on the same day that K2 was first ever submitted 70 years ago.