Dubai-based Indian expat wins Dh15 million in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw

Sakil Khan Sarwar Khan purchased the ticket with nine others

Richard and Bouchra.

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 8:36 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 10:56 PM

Indian expat from Dubai won the grand prize of Dh15 million during Big Ticket’s raffle draw series 254 held in Abu Dhabi.

Sakil Khan Sarwar Khan got lucky with his winning ticket number 191115 that he bought on July 25. And he was watching the draw live as show hosts Richard and Bouchra called him over the phone to break the news.

“Yes, I am watching the draw live. I am so thankful. I am watching the show live from my room. I just came from the office,” said Khan, who hails from the state of Rajasthan.

Khan noted that they are a group of 10 people, who have bought the winning ticket.

“We are 10 people. I am so happy and excited. We have been buying tickets for almost 10 years. Thank you so much. It was nice to hear from you,” an exuberant Khan said.

Throughout this month, anyone who purchases tickets for the upcoming live draw will stand a chance to walk away with Dh20 million on September 3. Customers will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw and stand a chance to be one of four winners to pocket Dh100,000 every week.

Tickets can be purchased online through the official website or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

ALSO READ: