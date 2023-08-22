Dubai authority sees 90% customer satisfaction using ChatGPT

File photo

A Dubai government entity has seen excellent results after using ChatGPT to enrich its customer experience. The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has announced that its virtual employee Rammas has contributed to customer satisfaction during its pilot use of ChatGPT due to its ability to better understand their needs and enquiries.

“ChatGPT has improved Rammas’ ability to learn, understand, and analyse customer enquiries based on available data and information to respond promptly and accurately,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dewa. “Since the end of April and until the end of the first half of 2023, Rammas, supported by this advanced technology, has answered 32,084 queries. Customer happiness towards Rammas’ services during its pilot use of ChatGPT has reached 90 per cent.”

Al Tayer also added that with the success of this initiative, the authority is looking to utilise artificial intelligence (AI) to more of its services.

“Dewa keeps pace with accelerating advancements in various fields, especially AI, to make Dubai the best city in the world in preparing for future challenges and opportunities,” he said. “Dewa is the first utility in the world and the first government organisation in the UAE to use ChatGPT technology as part of its continuous efforts to enhance its leadership locally and globally. The digital transformation in Dewa has led to more advanced value-added digital services.”

Dubai has been at the forefront of utilising new technology like AI in various ways. At the Dubai Municipality, AI and virtual reality (VR) is used to train food safety officers and restaurant workers on how to ensure food safety. The civic body has also been using AI to inspect imports and speed up movement of cargo.

Earlier this month, new AI-powered pedestrian crossings were introduced in various parts of the city. The real-time perception and is designed to detect pedestrians, cyclists, and other vulnerable road users. The system’s algorithms are designed to track vehicles and other road users approaching the pedestrian crosswalk.

In June, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the launch of the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) to assist government entities in deploying future technologies across key sectors.

