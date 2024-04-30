E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Authorities share emergency numbers to contact during unstable weather

Concerned authorities in Dubai confirm their readiness to deal with the prevailing conditions

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 11:58 PM

In a post on X, Dubai authorities listed emergency numbers to contact for different cases, in preparation for the upcoming inclement weather conditions. The numbers are as follows:

  • Dubai Police for emergency situations - 999
  • Dubai Police for non-emergency cases - 901
  • Civil Defense - 997
  • Dubai Ambulance - 998
  • Dubai Electricity and Water Authority - 991
  • Dubai municipality - 800900
  • Roads and Transport Authority - 8009090

Earlier, an NCM expert said the impending weather scenario is not anticipated to be the same as the rainfall encountered on April 16, with days witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall over scattered areas, occasionally accompanied by lightning and thunder, with a probability of hail.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Monday announced its preparedness for the unstable weather conditions. During meetings, officials discussed the precautionary measures that must be taken during this time, along with the readiness of all relevant entities.


ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE