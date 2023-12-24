Dubai approves Dh152-million bonus for govt employees

Payment platform Visa lists 10 tips that can help people stay safe when shopping online
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has approved a Dh152-million bonus for government employees.
The performance-based bonus was approved on Sunday, December 24, 2023, under the guidance of his Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The bonus is intended for those civilian employees who have met certain standards that have been set by the authority.
This bonus is meant to motivate employees to keep excelling and to provide a better life for Dubai government employees.
ALSO READ:
Payment platform Visa lists 10 tips that can help people stay safe when shopping online
From cancelling visas to getting death certificates, here is a guide to be followed in the case of an individual's death — be it citizens, expats or visitors
Here's a guide to timings and the participating malls and brands, as well as a chance to win big in a raffle draw
Strict rules are in place for two-wheeler users in Dubai, and speeding can get one fined up to Dh300
The popular patisserie with more than 250,000 Instagram followers thanks all the fans and customers who reached out to them after the accident
The Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister dispatched similar messages to the leader
A start-up company is offering chauffeur services by drivers in merry red suits
The winnings has not just impacted their lives but also that of others