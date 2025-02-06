Dubai approves child protection protocol to ensure support from birth to youth

Dubai has approved a groundbreaking initiative to strengthen child welfare through a comprehensive, multi-stage child protection framework. On Thursday, the Executive Council, headed by the Dubai Crown Prince, approved the Dubai Child Protection Protocol.

The newly endorsed Dubai Child Protection Protocol emphasises a holistic approach, with a strong focus on family support. This system will introduce proactive child welfare services, training programmes for social workers, and legislative reforms to enhance governance in the sector.

The protocol addresses all stages of a child's development, from prenatal care and birth registration to school-age support, youth development, and pre-marital counselling. It aims to establish a seamless, well-governed framework for child protection, ensuring coordinated efforts among key government entities, including Dubai Police, the Community Development Authority, Dubai Public Prosecution, Dubai Courts, and various specialized teams.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, stated, "This new set of initiatives reflects our unwavering commitment to building an inclusive, resilient, and future-ready society," while approving a series of measures aimed at enhancing social development benchmarks, improving quality of life, and advancing digitalisation efforts across Dubai.

In January, the UAE introduced new family law modernising legal frameworks and enhancing the protection of children and families. The legislation introduces significant amendments to child custody arrangements, financial rights, and educational guardianship.