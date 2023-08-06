Dubai announces temporary closure of public parks from today

The authority also provided a number for Emiratis to be used in case of emergency: 0097180024
The Dubai Municipality has announced the temporary closure of public parks starting from 6pm today, Sunday.
The measure comes in line with the prevailing weather conditions across the emirate.
Residents are advised to stay safe.
