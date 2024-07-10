E-Paper

Dubai announces summer staycation offers; full list of discounts, deals for residents

For those with children, many properties are also offering complimentary play sessions and extras, making way for the whole family to spend less

by

Web Desk
Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 3:02 PM

Last updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 4:18 PM

Until September 1, Dubai is offering seasonal packages to help residents make the most of the season.

With 7,000 buy-one-get-one-free offers across dining, attractions, water parks, and other destination experiences across the emirate, the DSS Entertainer for just Dh195 unlocks exclusive offers for the period of three months.


For those with children, many properties are also offering complimentary play sessions and extras, making way for the whole family to spend less.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Offers for couples

Couples can enjoy a summer of special memories in Dubai, with an array of great-value offers this DSS.

Couples can enjoy extended stays and great savings at the following locations:

  1. Al Habtoor Palace
  2. Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City
  3. Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beac
  4. V Hotel Curio Collection by Hilton

By booking a seven-night stay, guests only pay for five nights at these locations.

Accor Group properties, including Ibis, Mercure, Movenpick, Novotel, Pullman, Swissotel, and Adagio, are offering the same deal. Additionally, guests can enhance their romantic getaway with a 25 per cent discount on spa treatments.

At the Al Habtoor Polo Resort, couples can stay for two nights and pay for just one when booking the elegant Executive Suite.

Rove Hotels across the city are offering couples an incredible 50 per cent off room bookings, with nine properties to choose from.

Offers for residents

Residents looking for great deals on group bookings and extended stays can find exceptional offers at the following locations:

1. Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel, Dubai: 50 per cent off a second room for group bookings

2. Melia Desert Palm: 40 per cent off rooms

3. Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and Anantara World Islands Dubai: 35 per cent off rooms and villas, plus 30 per cent off spa services.

4. The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre: 30 per cent off rooms

5. Address Hotels & Resorts: 30 per cent off rooms

6. Mercure Dubai Deira: 30 per cent off room

7. Ibis Styles Dubai Deira: 30 per cent off rooms

8. Aparthotel Adagio Dubai Deira: 30 per cent off rooms

9. Grand Hyatt Dubai: 20 per cent off room rates

10. Novotel Bur Dubai: 20 per cent off room rates.

11. SIRO One Za'abeel: 20 per cent off room rates.

12. Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown: 20 per cent off room rates.

13. Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island: 20 per cent off room rates, dining, and spa for UAE and GCC residents and nationals.

14. Jumeirah Hotels: Packages with up to 20 per cent off room rates, complimentary breakfast, and additional savings on activities:

- Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

- Jumeirah Emirates Towers

- Zabeel House The Greens by Jumeirah

15. One&Only Royal Mirage: Buy-one-night-get-one-free offer for residents

16. The Dubai Edition: Four nights for the price of three, plus an Dh200 spa voucher.

17. Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa: Discounts on room stays and F&B, plus Dh250 resort credit per day.

18. Sofitel Dubai The Palm: Great-value room rates, 20 per cent off at restaurants and in the spa.

19. Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah: 25 per cent off rooms, free upgrades, and breakfast

20. Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai: 25 per cent off rooms.

21. Fairmont The Palm: Up to 25 per cent off dining, 20 per cent off spa services

22. Holiday Inn Dubai Business Bay: Extended stays of 36 hours for one-night bookings

23. Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay: Extended stays of 36 hours for one-night bookings

24. voco Dubai: Extended stays of 36 hours for one-night bookings

25. Hampton by Hilton Dubai Al Barsha: 15 per cent off best available rates

26. The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm: 10 per cent off room rates, 20 per cent off spa treatments

27. Fortune Hotel Deira: 10 per cent off

28. J5 Hotel Port Saeed: 10 per cent off

29. J5 Rimal Hotel Apartment: 10 per cent off

30. President Hotel: 10 per cent off

31. Al Habtoor Polo Resort: 10 per cent off

32. Occidental Al Jaddaf Hotel: 10 per cent off

