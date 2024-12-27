Dubai announces New Year holiday for public sector employees

Dubai has declared January 1, 2025, as the New Year holiday for public sector employees in announcement by the government's Human Resources Department.

Government employees will enjoy a public holiday on Wednesday, with normal working hours resuming on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

This exempts bodies, departments and institutions that have employees working on a shift system or whose jobs are related to serving the public or managing public service facilities.

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources also confirmed that January 1, 2025, will be a public holiday for government employees as well as private sector workers in the country.

This will be the first public holiday in the country during the upcoming year.

Residents will enjoy up to 13 days off as public holidays in 2025. According to a resolution the UAE Cabinet has issued, the holiday to mark Islamic festival Eid Al Fitr will be slightly different next year.

Among other cities, Ajman and Sharjah announced New Year holiday for its government employees on January 1, 2025.