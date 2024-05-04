Dubai announces new opening hours for parks, playgrounds

Most residents could expect a fair to partly cloudy day ahead
Planning to take the family out for a picnic at a park this weekend? Take note of new hours for Dubai's leisure spots.
The Dubai Municipality on Saturday announced new opening hours for the emirate's lakeside parks, residential parks and playgrounds.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Here are the timings:
The emirate is home to scores of family-friendly entertainment parks — and more are in the pipeline.
Among the Dubai Municipality's mega projects is building a slew of public parks and distinctive recreational spaces as part of efforts to boost the emirate's appeal as an ideal place to live in.
In the last quarter of 2023, the Dubai Municipality built two parks in Al Warqa 1 and 4 districts at a total cost of Dh8 million.
ALSO READ:
Most residents could expect a fair to partly cloudy day ahead
Amy Gillingham made headlines when she burst onto the scene as the country’s first female football commentator
Artefactum Gallery recently unveiled its latest collection of natural artefacts collected from privately funded expeditions and hunting
The inaugural flight took off on Thursday, May 2, according to Indian media outlets
Heavy rains had been pounding the country since midnight on Thursday, prompting authorities to temporarily suspend the service
Food establishments that are interested in participating in the programme can submit their registration applications through the programme’s online website
Ibrahim's father had previously made a heartfelt plea for his son's safe return
The city hosts hundreds of entertainment events yearly, attended by millions of people