Dubai announces Golden Visa for outstanding private school teachers

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 4:15 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 4:28 PM

Golden Visas will be given to educators who have made outstanding contributions to Dubai's private education sector, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council announced on Saturday.

Sheikh Hamdan took to social media platform X to make the announcement on World Teachers' Day.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed the city's gratitude for teachers' efforts in nurturing young minds. In a social media post, he said: "On World Teachers' Day, we issued directives to grant the Golden Visa to educators who have made outstanding contributions to Dubai's private education sector. We deeply appreciate your efforts in nurturing young minds and instilling the values that will build tomorrow's leaders. You are key partners in shaping Dubai’s future and in achieving the visionary goals of the Education Strategy E33."

Well-deserved praise

As the UAE celebrates World Teachers Day on Saturday, October 5, President Sheikh Mohamed earlier in the day praised the work done by educators in the country and thanked them for their "dedicated service to the nation."

In a post on X, Sheikh Mohamed said that teachers have played a very significant role in moulding generations and inspiring young minds.