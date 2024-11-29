Dubai announces free parking for UAE National Day holiday

Photo: File

Dubai has announced two days of free parking for the UAE National Day holiday.

All public parking will be free of charge (except multi-storey parking) from Monday, December 2, until the end of Tuesday, December 3, the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Friday.

This translates to a three-day free parking period as no fees are charged on Sundays.

Most residents will be getting a four-day weekend for Eid Al Etihad this year. Government authorities earlier declared December 2 and 3 as paid holidays for both the private and public sectors.

All private schools, nurseries and universities in Dubai will be closed on December 2 and 3, with normal classes resuming from Wednesday, December 4.

The UAE marks the National Day — now called Eid Al Etihad — on December 2 every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country turns 53 this year.