Dubai announces free parking for UAE National Day holiday

Most residents will get a four-day long weekend this year as the UAE declared Eid Al Etihad holiday on December 2 and 3 for private and public sectors
Photo: File
Dubai has announced two days of free parking for the UAE National Day holiday.
All public parking will be free of charge (except multi-storey parking) from Monday, December 2, until the end of Tuesday, December 3, the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Friday.
This translates to a three-day free parking period as no fees are charged on Sundays.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Most residents will be getting a four-day weekend for Eid Al Etihad this year. Government authorities earlier declared December 2 and 3 as paid holidays for both the private and public sectors.
All private schools, nurseries and universities in Dubai will be closed on December 2 and 3, with normal classes resuming from Wednesday, December 4.
The UAE marks the National Day — now called Eid Al Etihad — on December 2 every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country turns 53 this year.
The official Eid Al Etihad celebrations — usually attended by the country's Rulers and leaders — will be held amid the "breathtaking natural landscapes" of Al Ain.
ALSO READ: