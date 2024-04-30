Dubai announces 2-day distance learning for all private schools due to unstable weather

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 8:31 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 10:25 PM

All private schools in Dubai will switch to online learning on Thursday, May 2, and Friday, May 3, due to expected unstable weather conditions, the government announced.

The decision aims to ensure the safety of teachers as well as students across the country.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said it applies to all private schools, nurseries and universities.

Some Dubai private schools had already notified parents about the possibility of distance learning and the preparedness of the administration due to the impending inclement weather.

Last month, government schools switched to online learning on April 16 due to the historic storm that hit the UAE. Private schools too observed distance learning during this time. The move was extended for a few days, due to the after-effects of the unstable weather. In emirates like Sharjah, where residents faced prolonged effects of the heavy rains, students observed distance and hybrid learning until Monday, April 29, when most of them returned back to school.

Earlier, an NCM expert said the impending weather scenario is not anticipated to be the same as the rainfall encountered on April 16, with days witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall over scattered areas, occasionally accompanied by lightning and thunder, with a probability of hail.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority on Monday announced its preparedness for the unstable weather conditions. During meetings, officials discussed the precautionary measures that must be taken during this time, along with the readiness of all relevant entities.

