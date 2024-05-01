Dubai: All beaches, public parks, markets to be closed due to unstable weather

Connectivity and accessibility will be given priority with the development of the new passenger terminal
Dubai's municipality on Wednesday announced the closure of all beaches, public parks and markets in the emirate due to the weather conditions in the UAE.
Beaches, public parks and markets will be closed on Thursday, May 2.
As the country prepares for inclement weather conditions from today, the UAE has issued an alert for "medium to heavy rains" for the next two days.
Authorities have announced distance learning in multiple emirates. The UAE has also announced remote working for government employees, and advised private sector employers to offer the remote option. Dubai Airport, and airlines have also issued advisories to passengers.
UAE has taken proactive measures to deal with the weather conditions, and authorities have assured residents that safety remains their top priority.
