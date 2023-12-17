Dubai: Al Mulla Plaza shops closed after part of mall collapses

Photo: KT reader

Published: Sun 17 Dec 2023, 5:06 PM

Shops in Al Mulla Plaza remained closed on Sunday after a part of the shopping mall collapsed the previous evening. Two people sustained minor injuries in the mishap.

One of the oldest shopping centres in Dubai, the building features retail outlets and an apartment block above them. Apartments were not affected in the incident and tenants were allowed to go to their homes. The Dubai Police have cordoned off the retail shops.

As Khaleej Times visited the plaza on Sunday, we found many shoppers who had come to the mall as usual, unaware of the mishap. No one was allowed inside and officials were seen inspecting the structure that’s located on Al Ittihad road.

A security guard deputed outside the popular landmark asked the visitors to come back a few days later as authorities ensured safety.

A popular landmark, Al Mulla Plaza is a mixed-used centre that houses 108 duplexes and 60 retail outlets.

“There is no problem for us (residents) because just plastering of the roof collapsed. A family decided to move to a hotel for a day, but the overall situation was under control as it was a minor issue. There is no concern as such among residents,” said I. John, a long-time resident of Al Mulla Plaza.

A back-door access remains open for residents of the apartment block.

“We came to know about the incident yesterday evening when we returned home and saw the front side of the building was cordoned off. But everyone is calm and going about their routines,” said MS, an Indian national, who moved to the building around two years ago with his family.

He said residents have access to water and electricity.

Quoting the police, the Government of Dubai Media Office said on Sunday that authorities took “swift action to manage the situation arising from the collapse of a small part of Al Mulla Plaza last night”.

“The incident, caused by the improper storage of heavy materials, led to minor injuries to two people. Government departments responded rapidly to ensure the safety of everyone, including workers and visitors.”

ALSO READ: