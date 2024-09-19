Dubai: RTA announces partial operating hours on Al Maktoum bridge till January 16

Photo: File

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 6:34 PM Last updated: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 7:06 PM

Al Maktoum Bridge will observe semi-operational hours until January 16, 2025, due to maintenance works, the Roads and Transport Authority announced on Thursday.

The major bridge will be closed from Mondays to Saturdays from 11pm to 5am, and closed for 24 hours on weekends on Sundays.

Motorists have been urged to plan their journey in advance using alternative routes to reach their destination on time.

Here are the alternative routes that motorists can use:

From Deira to Bur Dubai: