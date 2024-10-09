Dubai: Al Ain expat wins $1 million in Duty Free draw after buying tickets for 15 years

A Syrian expat living in Al Ain is the new millionaire in town. During today's Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, Ali Akram Arabo was announced as the winner of $1 million.

The 67-year-old won the prize money with ticket number 3893, purchased online on September 30. A resident of Al Ain for more than 35 years, Arabi has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for more than 15 years now.

The father of three, who works for a private contracting company in Al Ain, said, “Finally, after many years, thank you Dubai Duty Free."

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury cars and motorbikes.

Rajiv Lakhotia a 50-year-old Indian based in Hyderabad, India won a Mercedes Benz AMG GT 43 (Obsidian Black Metallic) car with ticket number 0826 in the Finest Surprise Series 1891 which he purchased on September 26 on his way to Hyderabad from Dubai.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion, Lakhotia is a father of two and runs a manufacturing business. “Thank you so much for this wonderful surprise. I cannot believe this just happened,” he said.

Jothibhasu Madhavan, a 55-year-old Indian based in Sharjah won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Obsidian Black Metallic) car with ticket number 1157 in the Finest Surprise Series 1893 which he purchased online on September 26.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 5 years now, Madhavan is a father of two and runs his own printing press in Sharjah. “I can’t believe that I won, but I’m glad I did. I hope to win next time the $1 million,” he said.

Shihabudeen M, an Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW R 1250 RS (Triple Black) motorbike with ticket number 0352 in the Finest Surprise Series 596 which he purchased on August 31 on his way to Kozhikode from Dubai.