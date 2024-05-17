Dubai: Ads, campaigns can now be displayed on school buses, says RTA

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor hails the role of mothers in the upbringing of UAE’s future generation
In investment opportunities for school bus operators, advertisements and promotional campaigns of business community can now be displayed on school buses, Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority announced Friday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The initiative aims at providing an additional revenue stream for school transport operators by utilising advertising spaces inside and outside school buses.
However, these advertisements must adhere to stringent standards and requirements to ensure they promote products and offers appropriately, safeguarding the rights and protection of schoolchildren, RTA said.
ALSO READ:
Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor hails the role of mothers in the upbringing of UAE’s future generation
A recent bill in Florida, USA, which limits social media use for children, has also stirred discussions among experts in the Emirates
High-school student Tasneem believes that the imagery that authors create cannot be compared to anything else
At IMG students come to learn about the physics and mechanics of the rides and how they work from top engineers
As the curtain comes down on another successful event, participants applaud the valuable time spent between students and educators
On April 19, the building suffered damages after residents felt a jerk and were evacuated by authorities
Sheikh Mohammed said that the leaders also discussed topics to consolidate Arab cooperation in common economic, political and social fields
Onpassive, Equiti, Mashreq, and Energy stations have been shut since unstable weather conditions hit the country in April