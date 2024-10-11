Fri, Oct 11, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 8, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

Dubai: Accident on Sheikh Zayed road causes 13-minute delay towards Abu Dhabi

Motorists are advised to exercise caution

Published: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 12:26 PM

Updated: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 1:21 PM

Dubai police has reported an accident on Friday on Sheikh Zayed road opposite Last Exit towards Abu Dhabi.

In a post on X, it urged motorists to be cautious and use alternative roads as the accident caused traffic congestion.

Google maps showed a 13-minute traffic delay because of the accident.

The 4.5 kilometres stretch normally takes around two minutes to pass.


On Tuesday, Dubai Poilce issued an alert for a traffic accident on Al Nahda Street during the morning hours, when traffic is at its peak as residents make their way to work.

The incident took place on the route towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, near Etisalat Metro Station.

