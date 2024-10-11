Dubai: Accident on Sheikh Zayed road causes 13-minute delay towards Abu Dhabi

Dubai police has reported an accident on Friday on Sheikh Zayed road opposite Last Exit towards Abu Dhabi.

In a post on X, it urged motorists to be cautious and use alternative roads as the accident caused traffic congestion.

Screen grab from Google maps

Google maps showed a 13-minute traffic delay because of the accident.

The 4.5 kilometres stretch normally takes around two minutes to pass.

On Tuesday, Dubai Poilce issued an alert for a traffic accident on Al Nahda Street during the morning hours, when traffic is at its peak as residents make their way to work.