Dubai: Accident on major road; authority warns of traffic

Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 9:54 AM Last updated: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 9:57 AM

An accident took place on a major road in Dubai on Tuesday, as per the Dubai Police.

The authority notified motorists through X about the incident on Emirates Road after Expo Bridge in the direction of Abu Dhabi.

Motorists are advised to be careful while driving.

