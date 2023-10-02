Dubai: Accident on key road causes traffic jam; police issue advisory

Noorhan Jameel Abed was among the first group of Palestinian cancer patients who arrived in the country for treatment
The Dubai Police warned motorists of an accident on a key road in the emirate.
The authority took to X, formerly Twitter, informing drivers of an accident on Al Khail Street, heading towards Jebel Ali.
The accident has taken place after the Umm Suqeim Street bridge.
Drivers have been advised to remain careful and maintain their safety.
ALSO READ:
Noorhan Jameel Abed was among the first group of Palestinian cancer patients who arrived in the country for treatment
The astronaut's name was repeated in several of the nominations they received for the post, the UAE VP revealed
Court has begun hearing witnesses and the public trial procedures are still ongoing
'The brothers were extremely close to each other, and the [deceased] was absolutely heartbroken,' says social worker
A safety patrol found the child during its routine security beat in Ajman’s Al Rashidiya area on Friday night
The ride is organised by 'Ride For Unity', a non-profit organisation, and is running from January 6 to 12
Orthodox Christmas is celebrated in countries such as Serbia, Russia, Belarus, Egypt, Ethiopia, Georgia, Kazakhstan and more
Hospitals have received 395 cases of Palestinian children and cancer patients