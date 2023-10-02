UAE

Dubai: Accident on key road causes traffic jam; police issue advisory

Drivers have been advised to remain careful and maintain their safety

by

Web Desk
Published: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 7:36 PM

The Dubai Police warned motorists of an accident on a key road in the emirate.

The authority took to X, formerly Twitter, informing drivers of an accident on Al Khail Street, heading towards Jebel Ali.

The accident has taken place after the Umm Suqeim Street bridge.

Drivers have been advised to remain careful and maintain their safety.

