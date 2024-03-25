Dubai: Accident ‘crushes every facial bone’ of delivery rider, surgery helps rebuild his life

Supplied photos

A delivery rider, who suffered fractures on every bone of his face, has been able to rebuild his life due to groundbreaking reconstruction surgery. The operation, conducted by doctors at Aster Hospital, Mankhool has given Mohammad Thausif Kaiyoor a new lease of life, after being left unrecognisable.

The Indian delivery rider at Aster Pharmacy was on a job delivering medication in Sharjah, when he was struck from behind by a four-wheeler. The accident left him with severe injuries, including fractures across his face and a deep wound in the left thigh.

His face was pieced together during a surgery that lasted about 14 hours. “It was one of the worst facial injuries I have seen because the accident had crushed every facial bone of his,” said Dr. Renju Prem, Specialist Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon at Aster Hospital, Mankhool. “However, despite the extent of his injuries, his skull and brain had not been impacted. That was really God’s miracle. So I was confident that I would be able to do a good job with the surgery.”

Challenges and injuries

On the fateful day early in January, Thausif was on his way back after delivering medication in Sharjah’s Abu Shagara when the accident occurred. “I remember everything about the accident,” he said, speaking to Khaleej Times over video call. “I kept repeating to myself that I was alive and I had to stay conscious. Once the ambulance arrived, I blacked out because I felt I was going to be okay. You see, in the movies once the ambulance arrives, the hero is saved.”

Thausif was rushed to a local hospital in Sharjah where he spent six days before he was moved to Aster Mankhool. “Unfortunately, his facial damages had not been addressed at all,” said Dr. Renju. “This created some challenges for us as some of the damages to his face had become worse.”

CT scan showing multiple fractures of the maxillofacial skeleton

When he arrived at the hospital, Thausif was suffering from severe headache, nasal bleeding, difficulty in mouth opening and closing, restricted movement of the right eye, and double vision. “Such extensive facial injuries are rare,” said Dr. Renju. “Pan facial fractures account for only 4 to 10 per cent of all facial fractures.”

Reconstruction, face surgery

After an initial assessment, the hospital decided to go ahead with the surgery to reconstruct Thausif’s face. The authorities also decided to bring his wife from India to give him moral support during the ordeal.

“We began the surgery at 7pm and divided his face into three parts horizontally to reconstruct it,” said Dr. Renju. “It was a very complex surgery because of the extent of his injuries. I think the most challenging part was the upper one-third of his face because the bones around his eyes had literally shattered into pieces. It was almost like putting together a jigsaw puzzle. I wanted to make sure that his face was perfect functionally and cosmetically.”

Post-operative X-ray

Within two days after his surgery, Thausif was able to start eating solid food and within ten days, he was discharged. Currently recuperating in India, Thausif said he is thankful for his second chance at life.

“I believe that it was God that brought me to Dr Renju,” he said. “Medicines can only do half the job. The remaining half has to be done by the doctor. Dr Renju not only skillfully did my surgery but also gave me hope during my darkest times. I am truly grateful to have been brought into his care.”

Currently recuperating in India, Thausif said he is almost 80 percent recovered. “I have some bands in my mouth, which is keeping my teeth in place and I have some double vision in one of my eyes,” he said. “But otherwise, I am completely recovered and hoping to get back to work soon.”

