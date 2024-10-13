Dubai: AA17 licence plate sells for Dh8 million as RTA auctions 90 premium numbers

A whopping Dh 69.137 million. That is how much Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has earned in the latest open auction of licensing plates.

On offer at the auction's 116th edition were 90 distinguished plates comprising two to five digits and bearing AA, L, N, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y and Z codes.

The highest bid was recorded for plate number AA17, which sold for Dh8.02 million, followed by plate number Y1000 at Dh4.55 million. Plate number V96 fetched Dh4.1 million while plate number (AA333) sold for Dh3.01 million.

These fancy plates often carry personal significance, representing important occasions, events, or milestones in the lives of their owners.