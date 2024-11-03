Dubai: Now, a 'driving school' where kids can learn road safety, traffic rules

Photos: Waad Barakat

Children in Dubai can now learn about road safety and how to ride their bikes responsibly in their very own ‘driving school'. This is part of a road safety cycling programme for children, titled "Go With The Floooow," launched on November 3.

The initiative also aims to educate children aged three and above about the importance of a fun, healthy lifestyle through cycling.

As families gathered for the inaugural event held at the Ripe Market in Umm Sequim , the excitement was palpable as children rode around the course, learning to navigate mock traffic situations, stop at signs, and even dress up as police officers to direct their peers.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Those who complete the programme can earn a "driving licence" after collecting five stamps — each representing a lesson learned.

The 'driving school' included interactive stations such as a mock police station where children could role-play and a pretend EV charging station to spark their interest in sustainability. A cleaning station was also available, where young participants could practice washing their bikes, blending play with practical skills.

The programme is priced at Dh60 per child for a 20-minute session, with discounts available for siblings.

Among the attendees were Suzanne and Martijn Boelens, parents of two young participants. Suzanne told Khaleej Times how their children, aged seven and four, were keen to collect their stamps. "It's important for us to teach them cycling safety, just like we did back in the Netherlands. They really enjoy it and want to earn their licences."

Suzanne and Martijn Boelens

Martijn added, "The kids learn from each other, which is great. It’s not just about racing; it’s about awareness."

The programme’s founder, Barbara Koenen-Geerdink, left her corporate law career in February to pursue this passion project aimed at enhancing road safety education for children. "I wanted to create something meaningful," she said.

"When I saw my own children riding bikes, I realised the importance of teaching them about road safety. There’s a gap here, and I wanted to fill it." Barbara has also authored a children's storybook featuring a little girl named Rosie and her adventure on a bob bicycle. This engaging tale is part of her broader vision to integrate storytelling into road safety education. Barbara's journey to establish the program involved collaboration with various stakeholders, which took three months to finalize. "When I reached out, I found incredible support," she noted. "Having that backing has been vital." Looking ahead, Barbara hopes to expand the programme into schools and dreams of establishing her own dedicated school for road safety education. "This initiative allows me to give back to the community while making a real impact. Seeing the children engaged and excited fills my heart with pride." With future plans to expand the programme across the GCC, Barbara's vision is clear: to cultivate a generation of road-savvy young cyclists who can enjoy the outdoors safely. ALSO READ: Dubai plans 'trackless trams' project in 8 locations across the emirate Dubai: Meet the Emirati who teaches ancient Filipino martial arts for self-defence