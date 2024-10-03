Dubai: Want to own a V96 licence plate? RTA to auction 90 special numbers on October 12

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 4:13 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 4:15 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will hold its 116th open auction on October 12, with fancy number plates AA17 and V96 toping a collection of 90 special vehicle licensing plates, ranging from two to five digits.

Special plates on offer bear AA, L, N, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y and Z codes. Registration of bidders starts on Monday, October 7, and bidding will take place at Jumeirah Beach Hotel on October 12, starting at 4pm.

