Dubai: 90 special plates to be featured in RTA auction

A total of 90 special plates, including AA16, AA69, and AA123, will go under the hammer during the 115th Open Licensing Plates Auction of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) scheduled on Saturday, May 18.
The auction will take place at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City and registration of bidders will begin on Monday, May 13.
The fancy numbers on offer include 2, 3, 4 and 5-digit plates, bearing AA-I-J-L-M-N-O-P-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z codes.
Interested bidders can register for the auction through RTA’s website (www.rta.ae), Dubai Drive app, or any of RTA’s Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha.
The selling of number plates is subject to a 5 per cent VAT. Each bidder is required to have a traffic file in Dubai, and deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh25,000 addressed to RTA. Bidders also have to pay a non-refundable auction fee of Dh120.
