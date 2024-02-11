Dubai: 8 fishermen rescued from sea after boat collides with cargo ship

Published: Sun 11 Feb 2024, 12:10 PM Last updated: Sun 11 Feb 2024, 12:25 PM

Eight fishermen were rescued from the sea after their fishing boat collided with a commercial cargo ship. The impact with the vessel damaged the boat and injured three crew members.

In a late-night operation, Dubai Police conducted the rescue mission and airlifted the injured to Rashid Hospital in Dubai for treatment, the authority said on Sunday.

Brigadier Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, director of the Ports Police Station, said the incident occurred late Saturday night when a commercial cargo vessel collided with a fishing boat aboard eight sailors heading towards Dubai's fish market waterfront.

Collision impact

"The impact of the collision forced the boat to drift two nautical miles before the cargo ship stopped, causing the fishing vessel to break apart,” noted Al Suwaidi, adding: “Three sailors sustained various injuries and were promptly transported by the Dubai Police Air Wing to Rashid Hospital, while marine rescue teams rescued the remaining five sailors.

"The cargo ship, due to its massive size, could not enter the port. Our marine rescue boats swiftly evacuated the sailors from the vessel and transferred them to the station despite challenging weather conditions and high waves caused by strong winds," Al Suwaidi continued.

He warned sea-goers not to neglect weather alerts, especially during this time of year when sea conditions can change rapidly, increasing the risk of accidents and potential drowning.

SOS button

Dubai Police also reminded ship and boat captains to register for ‘Sail Safely’ service available on the Dubai Police app. This feature allows them to input their voyage plan and destination, facilitating emergency assistance and location tracking if needed. The service includes an SOS button for immediate distress signals.

