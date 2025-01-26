Dubai: 67 fines issued against dhow cruise, marine transports for safety violations

Sixty seven fines were issued by Dubai Police in December against 47 maritime watercraft and a floating restaurant, primarily for failing to adhere to safe maritime procedures and operating with expired licenses.

Dubai Police said in a statement on Sunday that the actions were part of a broader initiative to enhance maritime safety and ensure compliance with regulations governing the sector.

The campaign was conducted in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, inspecting 118 watercraft, said Brigadier Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of the Ports Police Station.

It aims to educate maritime users, promote public safety, and ensure adherence to maritime laws. It also seeks to foster safe navigation and encourage preventive security measures across the sector.

Violations included hosting unlicensed events, operating watercraft with expired licenses, and neglecting essential safety protocols designed to protect users and the marine environment. Additionally, the station recorded 26 legal violation reports against watercraft users, emphasizing the need for stricter compliance within the maritime community.