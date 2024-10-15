Dubai: 50% discount on public transport, up to 70% off on retail with student nol card

Students will also receive a personalised international student identification card integrated with the nol card
Photos: Supplied
Hopping on the metro soon? Students can get 50 per cent off on public transport in Dubai, in the nol Student Package introduced by Roads and Transport Authority.
School and university students across the UAE, with a particular focus on Dubai, can also get discounts of up to 70 per cent on local and international brands, both within the country and abroad.
The nol card can also be used as a payment method across retail stores in UAE. The card can be requested via the nol Pay app and will be delivered to the specified address.
Integrated with the nol card, students will receive a personalised international student identification card.
The package was introduced as part of its participation in GITEX Global (14 to 18 October 2024), by RTA, in collaboration with the International Student Identity Card (ISIC) Association.
Later this year, the updated nol Student Card will introduce new features that allow parents to manage their children’s accounts by topping up balances and controlling daily expenses.
In February 2024, RTA signed an agreement with the International Student Identity Card Association during the Middle East and North Africa Transport Congress and Exhibition for the launch of the nol Student Package.
