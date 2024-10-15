Dubai: 50% discount on public transport, up to 70% off on retail with student nol card

Photos: Supplied

Hopping on the metro soon? Students can get 50 per cent off on public transport in Dubai, in the nol Student Package introduced by Roads and Transport Authority.

School and university students across the UAE, with a particular focus on Dubai, can also get discounts of up to 70 per cent on local and international brands, both within the country and abroad.

The nol card can also be used as a payment method across retail stores in UAE. The card can be requested via the nol Pay app and will be delivered to the specified address.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Integrated with the nol card, students will receive a personalised international student identification card.