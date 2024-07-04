Dubai: 5 new restaurants get Michelin star, 19 eateries now on list

More than 300,000 visitors could be seen sipping the traditional qahwa, applying henna and participating in many other activities at Manezh Square
Tears of joy, high-fives and warm embraces were seen all around at the third edition of the Michelin Guide Dubai, 2024. Chef Jason Atherton grabbed all the eyeballs during the event as his restaurant Row on 45 made its grand debut on the list with two Michelin stars.
His team erupted in cheers and hugged each other as he made his way onto the stage to don the coveted Michelin star chef’s jacket. “It is a dream come true,” he said, his voice overcome with emotions. “Thirty six years I have been a chef. It is not an easy task to stay in the kitchen. You have to work tirelessly to maintain standards for our guests.”
During the glittering ceremony held at the One & Only One Zabeel, five new restaurants were inducted into the prestigious list. With that, Dubai became home to four restaurants holding the coveted distinction of Michelin two-stars and 15 restaurants with a one-star recognition.
Chef Jason, who first came to the UAE in early 200s, as the chef for Gordon Ramsay Group, said it was special to achieve the two-star recognition here. “This city is special,” he said. “This is where I met my wife and we had this crazy idea of a gourmet restaurant at the top of Grosvenor House. The way Dubai has evolved in the last twenty years is incredible.”
All three restaurants that won a two-star rating last year maintained it this year, as did the 11 one-star restaurants from 2023. Four new restaurants were added to the list of one-starred restaurants.
Two stars
One star
For the Orfali Brothers, the win came after two years of wait where they were listed in the Bib Gourmand category. In his acceptance speech after getting the coveted one-star achievement, Chef Mohamad Orfali dedicated the win to all Arab chefs.
La Dame de Pic is the debut of acclaimed chef Anne-Sophie Pic and she was rewarded with a one-star for her modern French cuisine. One of the handful of women who hold the distinction of achieving a three-star, Pic currently holds 10 Michelin stars.
In addition to awarding one-star and two-star recognition, the Michelin Guide Dubai also recognized several other restaurants for various achievements. The anonymous inspectors of the organization picked a total of 106 establishments, covering 35 different types of cuisine.
Six new restaurants were added to the Bib Gourmand list which recognizes quality cooking at reasonable prices. These were Berenjak, Duo gastrobar, Hoe Lee Kow, Konjiki Hototogisu, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki- Dubai Hills and Revelry.
The Michelin Green Star recognition was retained by Boca, Lowe, Teible.
The opening of the year award went to The Guild, which according to the inspectors offered something refreshingly new to everyone. The Michelin Service Award went to Apichaya Khomsan, DuangDy by Bo.Lan for her supremely warm demeanour while Michael Mpofu from Celebrities by Mauro Colagero bagged the Sommelier Award.
The young chef award was achieved by 30-year-old Jesus Lobato Suarez, whose exceptional work at Smoked Room also earned the restaurant its first Michelin star.
The MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2024 at a glance:
