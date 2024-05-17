Dubai: 400 scholarships on offer for exceptional Emirati students in private schools

Published: Fri 17 May 2024, 3:32 PM Last updated: Fri 17 May 2024, 4:02 PM

More than 400 scholarships are on offer for exceptional Emirati students in Dubai’s private schools. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has partnered with the Knowledge Fund Establishment for the initiative as part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

Named the Dubai Distinguished Students Programme, the scholarships will cover half the annual tuition fees of outstanding Emirati students in schools rated ‘Good or Better’ in the most recent inspections. ‘

Applications for the 2024-25 academic year will open from May 20 till June 5. Emirati parents can register their children through the KHDA website.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The programme aims to award a total of 1800 scholarships by 2030.

As of now, nine schools are participating in the programme.

Aisha Abdulla Miran, director-general of KHDA, appreciated Knowledge Fund as well as the participating schools for the scholarship programme.

Aisha Abdulla Miran, director-general of KHDA

“ We extend our gratitude to our partners at the Knowledge Fund for their support of this initiative. We also commend the proactive approach demonstrated by participating schools, which reflects their dedication to nurturing exceptional Emirati students by offering scholarships that cover 50 per cent of tuition fees. We welcome more private schools to join us in this endeavour," she said.

Curricula covered by the schools participating in the first year of the programme will include the British curriculum, International Baccalaureate and American curriculum.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, CEO of the Knowledge Fund Establishment

Stressing on their keenness on adopting high-quality educational initiatives that enrich the educational system in Dubai, Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, CEO of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, said: "Today, with the participation of nine private schools, we announce the launch of this educational initiative in collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai. This marks a new phase in empowering distinguished Emirati students by providing an outstanding and ideal environment to enhance their education to higher levels." The scholarship programme is open to Emirati students with a family book issued by the Emirate of Dubai. It will cover 50 per cent tuition for students from Grade 4 or Year 5 until Grade 10 or Year 11 who are either newly or currently enrolled in public or private schools in Dubai. Eligible students must have an average grade of 90 per cent or above in the US or Ministry of Education curriculum, a score of at least 5 in the IB curriculum, or a B-grade average for the British curriculum. Applicants must also successfully pass assessments and interviews conducted by the schools’ evaluation committees. The programme will be managed by a committee to ensure the provision of education matches the high standards expected of participating schools.

ALSO READ: