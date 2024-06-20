Dubai: 4 killed, 25 injured in e-scooter, bicycle accidents this year

The company owner can practice business outside the freezone upon issuance of this licence
Four people lost their lives in separate accidents involving e-scooters and bicycles in the first half of 2024, the Dubai Police have revealed. The police also recorded 25 injuries in such accidents during this period.
The police did not reveal how or when the accidents happened, but said they had recorded over 7,800 traffic violations in the first six months of 2024. About 4,474 e-scooters and bicycles were confiscated.
The company owner can practice business outside the freezone upon issuance of this licence
New flights are between Abu Dhabi and Jaipur International Airport
He was re-elected for a second term after the African National Congress put together an unprecedented coalition government
Once the new system is implemented, motorists will enjoy free parking for four hours during the weekdays and for six over the weekends
All falcons have undergone a comprehensive set of veterinary examinations and intensive training, and have been implanted with electronic chips
The Kidwais have until September 6 to secure a Dh10.37-million injection for their child suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
The Dubai Ruler emphasised that the dream has not stopped, and the aim of reaching every city on the five continents remains
It aims to unify efforts, visions, and objectives to develop approaches, policies, and legislation related to fatwas