Dubai: 4 killed, 25 injured in e-scooter, bicycle accidents this year

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 4:22 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 4:34 PM

Four people lost their lives in separate accidents involving e-scooters and bicycles in the first half of 2024, the Dubai Police have revealed. The police also recorded 25 injuries in such accidents during this period.

The police did not reveal how or when the accidents happened, but said they had recorded over 7,800 traffic violations in the first six months of 2024. About 4,474 e-scooters and bicycles were confiscated.