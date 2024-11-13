Dubai: 32 deaths due to sudden car swerving in 2024, reveal police

This alarming statistic highlights the pressing need for increased road safety awareness
A total of 32 lives were lost this year in road accidents across Dubai due to sudden swerving by motorists, a Dubai Police official confirmed to Khaleej Times on Wednesday.
This alarming statistic highlights the pressing need for increased road safety awareness, noted Salma Mohammed Rashed Almarri, head of Dubai Police Traffic Awareness Section.
Almarri first made the announcement in an interview with Sama Dubai TV on Tuesday, where she said sudden swerving is a significant contributor to road deaths in Dubai.
“This year alone, we have recorded 32 fatalities due to this dangerous behaviour,” she also confirmed to Khaleej Times.
Almarri pointed out that the reasons behind these incidents are multifaceted. "Drivers may experience health issues, fatigue, or distractions while driving. The use of mobile phones while behind the wheel is particularly concerning and tops the list of causes."
She noted Dubai police have intensified their efforts against the use of mobile phones while driving. Motorists who believe they can evade penalties by hiding behind tinted windows are mistaken. Advanced surveillance technology is now employed to detect various traffic violations, including mobile phone usage — even in heavily tinted vehicles.
Erring motorists face severe consequences for multiple traffic offences, including using mobile phones while driving. Offenders may have their vehicles impounded for 30 days, in addition to fines ranging from Dh400 to Dh1,000 and four black points on their driving licenses. “This stringent enforcement underscores the commitment of authorities to ensure the safety of all road users," Almarri added.
She further explained the complexities of road violations. "Many drivers question why they receive penalties for lane changes when the lines are broken. It’s crucial to understand that despite the road conditions, moving between lanes in congested traffic can lead to severe accidents. It's not just a matter of legality but of ethics and common sense."
The urgency of this message is underscored by a recent tragic event. In August, a student died and 11 others were injured when a vehicle swerved on a Dubai highway and rolled over. The impact was so severe that the car crashed into an iron barrier and overturned in a sandy area alongside the Hatta-Lahbab Road. A police source reported that the vehicle was carrying 12 students, all believed to be Asian, exceeding the passenger limit — a violation punishable under UAE law.
