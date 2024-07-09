Dubai: 3 workers die in shared villa; friend pays tribute

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 5:05 PM

Three Indian expats died in Al Rafah, Dubai area on Sunday. Two of them were found dead in their room while the third was rushed to a hospital where he was eventually declared dead. The men were workers at a local maintenance company.

Social worker Naseer Vadanappily, who has been handling the case, said the bodies of the three men are undergoing official procedures to find the cause of death. “Authorities have not yet confirmed what caused the death of the three men,” he said. “We are offering full assistance to the families and friends of the deceased, and are doing everything we can to help repatriate the bodies.”

According to a friend of the deceased who did not want to be named, the expats who stayed in a villa were out the whole night. “They returned to their room in the early hours of Sunday, and went to sleep at around 6am,” he said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Around 12pm, one of them called a common friend of ours and said that he was unable to breathe. That friend called the ambulance and police station and he himself rushed over there. On the way he called me as well. When I got to their room, it was surrounded by police and authorities and they informed me that two of them were dead and a third had been taken by ambulance.”