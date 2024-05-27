Dubai: 3-day super sale this weekend, 90% discounts on offer

Her last social media post was a reel on TikTok on Thursday that said: 'Don’t fall in love with me, I will break your heart'
A three-day super sale in Dubai will offer up to 90 per cent discounts on over 500 brands this weekend. The 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) from May 31 to June 2 will see 2,000 outlets offer discounts.
Shoppers can find deals on everything, from fashion and beauty to electronics and homeware, across malls and shopping centres in Dubai.
According to the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), 3DSS at the start of the summer offers residents the chance to stock up on essentials for the season. It also comes a couple of weeks before Eid Al Adha, offering savings on shopping for the Islamic festival.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
According to astronomical calculations, Eid Al Adha is expected to fall on Monday, June 17. Residents will get a five-day break for the festival, including the weekend. (Saturday, June 15, to Wednesday, June 19). Residents shop for new clothes, accessories, furniture and gifts for the festival.
According to Visit Dubai, deals will be available on designer wear, footwear, watches, eyewear, makeup, fitness and wellness gifts, gadgets, toys, electronics, home essentials and furnishings.
“Exclusive bargains will be on offer across an extensive selection of popular brands including IKEA, Homes R Us, Watsons, FACES, Nine West, Hour Choice, Damas, Swarovski, Tommy Hilfiger, Marks & Spencer, Debenhams, H&M, Lululemon, Sun & Sand Sports, Skechers, Baby Shop, Lego, Samsung, Sharaf DG, and many more,” the DFRE said in a statement.
ALSO READ:
Her last social media post was a reel on TikTok on Thursday that said: 'Don’t fall in love with me, I will break your heart'
Managed by Dubai Culture, these sites represent the legacy of Dubai's historical inhabitants and their interactions with others in the Near East
The artificial archipelago will house approximately 35,000 families in the future
Figures showed that 70,000 Emiratis have taken jobs at private companies in the last two and a half years after the launch of Nafis programme
Can the worker file a complaint if the company refused to adjust the holiday credit?
A guide to the cost, steps involved, and documents required
The organisers of the event are hoping for larger crowds and bigger arenas in upcoming seasons in the Emirates
Residents are warned of poor visibility in some areas this morning