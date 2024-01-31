Dubai: $260,000 prize money announced for UAE SWAT Challenge

Originally manufactured in the US, the device was introduced in the Emirates just over a year ago
The prize money for the UAE SWAT Challenge in Dubai has been increased from $170,000 to $260,000. The fifth edition of the competition for special weapons and tactics (SWAT) teams will start on February 3 at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah.
Hosted by the Dubai Police, the challenge will be held until February 7. Residents and tourists can watch the event for free. Visitors can join in and participate in their own SWAT-style competitions. They can explore cooking stations at a special heritage village or try on local outfits at stalls.
This year's challenge has registered record participation with 87 teams from 48 countries, including five all-women and two mixed teams.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Participating teams have to champion the different challenges for the grand prize. The top team will win $80,000, followed by $40,000 for the second, $30,000 for the third, and $15,000 for the fourth. The rest of the top 10 teams will win cash prizes as well.
Daily challenges will be awarded, with the first-place team receiving $5,000, followed by $3,000 and $2,000 for second and third teams.
Teams will compete in five challenges: Tactical competition, obstacle course, officer rescue, tower challenge, and assault competition. Each challenge requires tactical skill, physical ability, and proficiency.
The Dubai Police have also announced a special edition of its e-sports tournament. Forty players will compete in two games across eight teams. The competition will feature 'Counter Strike 2' and 'Valorant', with prize money totalling Dh50,000.
Eight new teams are joining the competition for the first time this year. The 2024 edition of the challenge is the largest in the number of teams competing.
ALSO READ:
Originally manufactured in the US, the device was introduced in the Emirates just over a year ago
The collaboration will jointly test more than 30 varieties of vegetable seeds to ascertain how they perform under tough desert conditions
We want to tell the stories that matter to residents in the UAE
The authority has urged residents to use alternative routes
She tragically passed away at the age of 24 during the early hours of Saturday
The initiative aims to identify congenital anomalies, immune deficiencies for motor disabilities and intellectual disabilities in future offspring
Back in the 1960s, when there were no roads or highways, the leader laid the foundation to create a modern-day capital city with world-class infrastructure
This season, the emirate is welcoming over 300,000 visitors, with 49 ships arriving at the largest cruise terminal in the region