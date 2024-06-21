Dubai: 23 schools rated 'outstanding' by KHDA

Published: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 7:28 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 8:22 PM

A total of 209 schools in Dubai with more than 360,000 students enrolled were inspected this year by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). Ten of these schools were inspected for the first time.

According to results released by KHDA, a total of 23 schools in the emirate were rated 'Outstanding', 48 rated 'Very Good', 85 'Good' and 51 'Acceptable', while two were rated 'Weak' with no schools rated as 'Very Weak'.

Overall ratings improved for 26 schools while three schools saw a decline in their ratings.

Further, according to the results, 81% of Dubai students now attend private schools rated 'Good or higher' compared to 77% during last year’s inspection cycle. What this means is that nearly 49,500 students benefited from improved ratings at 26 schools.

Significantly, 90% of schools in Dubai improved in one or more quality indicators this year. Of these improvements, 67% are related to student outcomes, 26% to schools’ provisions for learners, and 7% to leadership.

Schools also improved the progress of students in Arabic as a first language, with 64% of schools rated 'Good or higher', compared to 52% in the previous year; and 77% of schools rated 'Good or higher' for progress of students in Islamic education, compared to 68% during the 2022-23 academic year.

According to KHDA results, private schools in Dubai have made great progress in reducing barriers to learning and ensuring equitable access to education. Inclusive education has improved, with a substantial 76% of schools now providing 'Good or higher' rated provisions for students of determination.