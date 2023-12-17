UAE

Dubai: 2 injured after part of popular shopping centre Al Mulla Plaza collapses

Initial investigations revealed that the incident was caused by “improper storage of heavy materials”

Photo: KT reader
Photo: KT reader

Published: Sun 17 Dec 2023, 1:20 PM

Last updated: Sun 17 Dec 2023, 2:44 PM

A part of Dubai’s popular Al Mulla Plaza collapsed on Saturday night, the police said.

“Two minor injuries were recorded as a result of the accident,” the Dubai Police said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Initial investigations revealed that the incident was caused by “improper storage of heavy materials”.

With the teams’ swift response, the authorities were able to ensure the safety of all workers and visitors at the site.

Web Desk

