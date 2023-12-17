Dubai: 2 injured after part of popular shopping centre Al Mulla Plaza collapses

The vessel carried 3,465 tonnes of food supplies, 420 tonnes of shelter materials, as well as 131 tonnes of medical aid
A part of Dubai’s popular Al Mulla Plaza collapsed on Saturday night, the police said.
“Two minor injuries were recorded as a result of the accident,” the Dubai Police said in a statement issued on Sunday.
Initial investigations revealed that the incident was caused by “improper storage of heavy materials”.
With the teams’ swift response, the authorities were able to ensure the safety of all workers and visitors at the site.
